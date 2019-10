KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Police issued 757 summons in an integrated operations held during the recent festive season from Oct 21 to 25.

Head of the Sabah Contingent Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) Datuk Ahmad Fadzillah Mohamed said the summonses were issued for various traffic offences during the Deepavali festival.

“The integrated operations, coordinated by the JPJKK, were conducted in 20 districts throughout Sabah, and among others, focused on offences like housebreaking, robbery, snatch thefts, stealing vehicles and illegal immigrants,” he told reporters, here today.

He said during the operations, 87 people were arrested for various offences, including drug-related ones.

“Those detained were among 8,504 people who were checked during the operations,” he added.

Ahmad Fadzillah said the operations involved 201 senior police officers and 1,192 policemen, as well as 95 police reserve volunteers. - Bernama