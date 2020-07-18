Sabah police seize drugs worth over RM71,000 in Op Sarang

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah police seized various drugs worth RM71,891 following a 17-hour operation codenamed ‘Op Sarang Khas’ conducted from last midnight in all districts.

State police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said the drugs seized included 718.91 grammes of syabu and the largest amount, totaling 519.47 grammes worth RM51,947, was recorded in Sandakan.

He said police also arrested 172 individuals aged between 18 and 62 years for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Poisons Act 1952.

“Police have conducted raids on 60 identified hot spots in all districts. Whether they are in the urban or rural areas, we will take action if we detect any drug-related crime,” he said in a press conference at the Kota Kinabalu police district headquarters here, today.

Zaini said 41 senior police officers and 267 personnel took part in the large-scale operation which ended at 5pm today.

Meanwhile, he said 481 individuals were arrested in Sabah from January until July 15 this year for various offences under Section 39A(1), 39A(2) and 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police also seized drug kingpins’ assets worth RM2.19 million, thus crippling the syndicated economy in the state, he added. - Bernama