Sabah police seize over 50 kg of drugs worth RM3m

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah police have busted a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of three individuals and seizure of 50.25 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine worth RM3 million here on Thursday (Sept 7).

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun (pix) said the three men from Sarawak, 27 to 38, were arrested at 12.40 am in a vehicle near the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here, and police inspecting their vehicle discovered several black parcels containing smaller packs of drugs suspected to be methamphetamine with a total weight of 50.25 kg.

“RM17,067 in foreign currency and jewellery were also seized,” he said during a media conference at the Sabah contingent police headquarters here today.

The syndicate is believed to have been active since the last few months, with the drugs being procured abroad and destined for sale in a neighbouring country.

One suspect tested postive for methamphetamine and possessed one prior record related to a drug offence.

Jauteh said the suspects have been remanded for a week till this Thursday to faciliate invetigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama