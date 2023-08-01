Sabah politics: Media continues to focus on Istana Seri Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: Istana Seri Kinabalu here continues to be the focus of media practitioners following the political uncertainty in Sabah.

As of 3 pm, there was no movement of political leaders’ vehicles in and out of the palace grounds.

Last Wednesday, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the coalition is prepared to prove the legitimacy of Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor as the Chief Minister after certain quarters claimed to have secured the support of more than half of the Sabah assemblymen to enable them to form a new state government.

Later on Friday, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin announced that Sabah UMNO and BN were withdrawing support for Hajiji as they had lost confidence in the latter’s position as Chief Minister and that there was a breach of an agreement between BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

However, five BN assemblymen from the state pledged their support for Hajiji, saying that this was not the time to grab political power.

In the meantime, Istana Seri Kinabalu also provided facilities such as tents for the convenience of media personnel who had gathered at the location since 9 am to report on the latest political developments in the state. - Bernama