Sabah Polls: Bersatu to decide by end of week on number of seats to be contested

TAWAU: Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will decide by end of this week the number of seats it will contest in the upcoming state election on Sept 26, said its chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. (pix)

“We still have time, the nomination date (Sept 12) is a long way to go,” he told reporters when met at a get-together event with Kalabakan Bersatu leaders and election machinery here today.

On Aug 1, Hajiji was reported to have said that Sabah Bersatu is eyeing to contest 45 state seat constituencies in the state election.

Speaking further, Hajiji said Bersatu wants to field its candidates in two state seats in the Kalabakan parliament constituency.

He also expressed hope that there would be no clash of seats between the party’s allies to create a better chance for the Perikatan Nasional to win the Sabah election,

“My suggestion is that we need to support each other, Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional, and our allies must be united,” he added.—Bernama