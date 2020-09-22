Sabah polls: Early voting process runs smoothly

KOTA KINABALU: The early voting process for the Sabah state election involving police and military personnel, as well as their spouses, is running smoothly despite the gloomy weather in several areas.

All 55 polling centres were opened as the clock struck eight on Tuesday morning to enable the early voters to discharge their responsibility to vote amidst Covid-19.

The use of hand sanitiser and body temperature check are required at all the polling centres so as to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of the disease.

In the city, 2,131 early voters cast their votes at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pangkalan Tentera Laut Diraja Malaysia Sepanggar.

Returning officer for Karambunai state seat Thomas Logijin said the voter turnout was recorded at between 15 and 20 per cent as at 10 am.

At the Sabah Police Contingent headquarters’ senior officers mess in Kepayan, 46 election staff were on duty today to ensure that all police personnel who cast their votes there were complying with the SOP and always wearing face masks.

Its Returning Officer, Robert Stidi said about 35 per cent of the total 1,444 registered early voters had discharged their duty as at 10 am.

Also present to monitor the process in the city were Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador and Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

In Sandakan, 340 early voters were casting their votes at Dewan Azim, Taman Samudera.

Sandakan Police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said 431 early voters will be casting their votes at seven polling centres in the district, including at the Sandakan District Police headquarters (IPD) and at the Sandakan IPD Club, before they close at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, according to the Election Commission, the voter turnout for the Sabah polls was recorded at 46 per cent as at 11 am.-Bernama