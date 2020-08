KOTA KINABALU: The choice made by the Sabah people in the state election on Sept 26 will determine the direction of the state’s development in the future, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Therefore, Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, hoped that the Sabah people would make a wise decision during the election.

“Of course, as the prime minister leading the Perikatan Nasional government, I do not want Sabah to be left behind because the state is an important component of the country.

“As the election is approaching, I hope all of you will think carefully. I am here as the prime minister responsible for developing Malaysia into an advanced, prosperous and successful nation, (which is also) the responsibility of the state leadership.

“Maybe it’s good to have an election. We can somewhat correct the results ... the previous one has been settled, a new decision is coming. Whatever the Sabah people decide later will set the direction for the state’s future,” he said at ‘An Evening with the Prime Minister’ event at the Sabah International Convention Centre here today. — Bernama