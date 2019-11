KOTA KINABALU: The state Law and Native Affairs Ministry is in the midst of drawing up an action plan to address child marriages or marriages of underaged persons, in cooperation with stakeholders.

In this connection, it hosted a three-day workshop from July 1 to 3, and the workshop report is being studied in detail by a committee established by the ministry to look into all legal provisions in need of amendments.

Minister Datuk Aidi Mokhtar said this today when wrapping up the debate on Sabah’s 2020 Budget at the State Legislative Assembly here.

He said the plan will be streamlined with the national action plan implemented by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

At the same time, a steering committee to look into existing legislation on native affairs and the structure of native courts has also been established to facilitate amendments which would reflect the changing times and needs of native communities, Aidi added. - Bernama