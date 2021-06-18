Sabah ready to convene State Assembly sitting if situation permits — Chief Minister

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government is prepared to hold the State Legislative Assembly sitting any time if the condition permits, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (pix).

Hajiji said he has held a discussion with State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim Yahya yesterday following the statement of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who expressed the view that Parliament should sit as soon as possible.

“The state government has sought the advice of the National Security Council and is prepared to reconvene the State Legislative Assembly under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said in a statement here today.

The Sabah State Assembly last met on Dec 18, 21, 22, and 23 which saw Hajiji tabling Sabah Budget 2021 on Dec 18 before being passed on Dec 23. — Bernama