LAHAD DATU: Sabah is strengthened further with the deployment of 12 armoured vehicles to assist in controlling and facing any threat to the state.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff said the armoured vehicles were acquired under the provisions of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said they which would be handled by the General Operations Force (PGA), and stationed in Kota Kinabalu and Lahad Datu this year.

“With this asset, we believe we can prevent any kind of intrusion and strengthen the security of the Sabah,“ he told reporters after launching the Sabah PGA Brigade 15 Armour Squadron, here today.

He said the security situation in the state was unique, as such PGA needed a greater strength to be stationed here especially in the Sabah Eastern Security Zone.

‘’The security supervision can be tightened with the addition of the news assets besides the establishment of a PGA armoured squadron in Lahad Datu,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, PGA would receive 36 more armoured vehicles in stages next year, he added. - Bernama