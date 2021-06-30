Sabah receives 628,390 doses of vaccine as of Monday

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has received 628,390 doses or 254,565 vials of Covid-19 vaccine as at Monday (June 28), said Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

She said from the total, 555,761 doses of Pfizer-BioNtech, Sinovac and Astrazeneca vaccines have been administered.

“So far, there are 152 vaccination centres (PPV) in Sabah among them involving health facilities apart from private hospitals and clinics as well as private halls and premises being turned into PPV as their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“For the mobile outreach vaccination programme, 16 districts involving 20 mobile clinic teams would cover 195 locations,“ she said when presenting a briefing on Covid-19 vaccine in Sabah to Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor here today.

At the event, Hajiji also handed over cash aid of RM300 each under the Bantuan Sabah Prihatin (BSP) 3.0 to petty traders and assistance for the management of Hardcore Poor’s Housing Programme (PPRT) to Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) amounting to RM2.69 million.

Meanwhile, Hajiji is pleased that the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) in Sabah is proceeding smoothly both in the urban areas and the interior.

“According to the briefing by Sabah Health director (Dr Christina), PICK is going on smoothly including the government mobile vaccination programme which also received the cooperation of the Sabah Four Wheel Drive Association and the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF),” he said. — Bernama