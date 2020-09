KUCHING: Sabah received more than RM20 million in tourism tax revenue from the federal government for 2019, the highest among all the states, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said today.

She said that the amount is 50 per cent of the amount collected by the federal government, adding that the payments had been made to all state governments including Sarawak which received more than RM5 million.

“The ministry has allocated RM100 million for various tourism projects in Sarawak for this year, besides approving allocations for other states in efforts to boost domestic tourism which has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she told reporters at the Lan Berambeh programme at Kampung Batu Kitang near here.

She said that more allocations would be requested from the federal government under the next rolling plan for the nationwide domestic tourism recovery programmes.

“In Sarawak there are plenty of tourism products yet to be explored and capitalised on,” she said, adding that tourism products and activities could contribute towards uplifting the economy of the people.-Bernama