Sabah records increase in flood victims, Johor sees downward trend

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims housed at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sabah showed an increase while in Johor, there was a downward trend as of this evening.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims rose to 627 individuals from 188 families who had been evacuated to 13 relief centres in three districts, compared to 599 people from 183 families this morning.

In a statement, the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said Telupid district recorded the highest number of victims with 454 individuals from 130 families, followed by Paitan with 128 individuals from 46 families whereas there are 45 victims from 12 families in Lahad Datu.

In the same statement, the secretariat also said it expected the number of flood victims in Telupid and Paitan to rise whereas the number in Lahad Datu will remain unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) operations centre, in a separate statement said 112 individuals from 19 families were trapped in Kampung Mempulut, Keningau this morning due to floods.

“The JBPM together with other agencies helped to evacuate the victims involved. The victims were sent to a relief centre that was just opened as well as to nearby relatives’ homes. The rescue operation ended at 10 am today,“ the statement said.

At the same time, the Sabah Works Department in a statement said Jalan Randagong Himbaan in Ranau was impassable to all vehicles due to mud floods, and people are advised to use an alternative road, Jalan Tenompok Bundu Tuhan.

“The mud floods were caused following continuous heavy rain, and cleaning-up work is being carried out,“ the statement said.

In JOHOR, all relief centres in Mersing have been closed, with only three districts affected by floods currently.

The Johor JPBN in a statement said the total number of flood victims dropped to 1,106 individuals as of 2 pm today compared to 1,381 victims this morning.

According to the statement, currently there are 12 relief centres in operation with Batu Pahat recording the highest number of victims at 919, followed by Kota Tinggi (97) and Segamat (90).

Meanwhile, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Kluang are experiencing rain, whereas three other districts are reported to experience good weather.

In the meantime, the water level at Sungai Bekok in Batu Pahat has reached the danger level with the reading recorded at 18.71 metres. - Bernama