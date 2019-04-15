Sabah Rep proposes emergency motion to support constitutional amendment

KOTA KINABALU: The assemblyman for Karanaan, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun has proposed an emergency motion to be tabled at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly to show support for the amendment of Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution if it is tabled in Dewan Rakyat again.

He said the motion is important to clear the hot debate among the people and leaders after the amendment failed to obtain two thirds majority at Dewan Rakyat on April 9.

“The dispute was due to a semantic tiff which was politicised and therefore a final decision is required in which the support of assemblymen should be taken into consideration by all Sabah MPs after this.

“If we see from the debate of several elected representatives and politicians, I want like to sincerely state that it was more of semantics and not the intention of the Constitution itself. If we are swayed by semantics, we are talking politics more than doing something good for Sabah,” he said when intercepting the reply by Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal during the assembly sitting here today.

Commenting on the proposal, Mohd Shafie said the motion was timely so that no other parties would try to politicise the issue which could obstruct the efforts of the government claim the state’s right.

“As stated, the matter should not be politicised, do not let words hamper the decision.

“So I have no objections if the assembly wishes to bring any timely motion to help the agenda succeed not only from legislation but more importantly on our efforts to fulfill the rights for our future generations,” he said. — Bernama