KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the 2020 Sabah’s State Budget was evidence that the Sabah government cared for the people holistically.

He said the budget had its own uniqueness as it covered certain elements which had never been done before.

He said for the Sabah Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB), the initial development allocation for 2020 would be RM10 million for the small development project, rural development and economic programme (RM3 million), the One District One Product and Rural Entrepreneur Development Programme (RM1 million), Poverty Eradication Programme (RM16 million) and Special Provision for Assemblymen, Ministers and Assistant Ministers (RM78.220 million).

“As the new projects of all ministries can only be replicated in the 12th Malaysia Plan as stated by the State Economic Planning Unit (Upen) and the Ministry of Finance, implementation of KPLB Sabah’s new programmes will be implemented next year through the provisions of the existing projects.

“KPLB Sabah’s new programmes are Rural Community Tourism Road, Alternative Rural Water Supply Programme and Alternative Rural Electricity Programme,“ he said.

He said this when commenting on the Sabah State Budget 2020 which was tabled by Chief Minister and Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at the State Legislative Assembly here yesterday.

The Kadamaian state assemblyman acknowledged the Chief Minister’s recognition of Sabah’s entrepreneurship programmes implemented by KPLB Sabah as well as the provisions for poverty eradication programmes in the state.

“I appreciate the Chief Minister’s recognition of the rural entrepreneurship development programme by continuing this programme next year as it has given birth to entrepreneurs who have achieved international success and awards.

For poverty eradication, the state government has allocated RM19 million earlier this year to implement among others, amenities and rural economy programmes, the construction of the Rumah Sejahtera Sabah and the Economic Development Programme in the villages of Prospering Mini Estate programme (MESEJ) and the Kampung Sejahtera,“ he said.

Ewon said In the presentation of the state budget 2020, the State Government allocated RM124.35 million to KPLB Sabah to enhance the development and standard of living of the rural population.

“The allocation will be used, among others, to fund the implementation of the Rural Amenities and Economic Programme; Small Development Project; and One Product One District Programme with an allocation of RM15.45 million,“ he added. — Bernama