PETALING JAYA: Sabah’s decision to set minimum age of marriage at 18 is a bold step closer to reducing child marriages, DAP MP for Batu Kawan, Kasthuri Patto, said today.

In applauding the move, she said it comes as a timely Chinese New Year gift for all children, not only in Sabah but throughout the nation.

“A spill over effect is hoped for to safeguard the rights of children to live their lives with equal opportunities to dream, study, play and to be torchbearers for our new Malaysia,” said Kasthuri, who is member of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Rights and Gender Equality.

“This momentous and significant decision will not be possible without concerted effort driven by Sabah Law and Native Affairs Assistant Minister Jannie Lasimbang and her team of likeminded lawmakers, judges, civil society, customary chiefs, native chiefs and village heads to be guardians of children, galvanizing their authority, knowledge, experience and power to work together to reduce the number of child brides and grooms in the state.”