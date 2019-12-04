  1. The Sun Daily
Sabah’s National Security Council deports 4,000 illegal immigrants this month

04 Dec 2019 / 08:54 H.
SANDAKAN: The Sabah National Security Council (MKN) in collaboration with the Immigration Department, Royal Malaysia Police and Health Department will be sending home 3,909 illegal immigrants from the Philippines and Indonesia this month.

Its deputy security director Muhammad Hafiz Abdul Rahman said 3,800 immigrants from the Philippines would be deported via Sandakan to Zamboanga, while 109 Indonesian immigrants would be deported via Tawau to Nunukan, Indonesia.

“These immigrants are among 11,340 people being repatriated from Sabah this year.

“In total since 1990, Sabah MKN had deported 589,364 immigrants from the Philippines and Indonesia,” he told reporters when met at Sandakan Port here last night.

According to Muhammad Hafiz, a passenger vessel arrived from the Philippines to ferry 918 people including children back to their country of origin.

He said the Filipino citizens who were sent home last night were earlier detained at the Sibuga and Kota Kinabalu temporary detention centres.

Sabah MKN and other government departments and agencies would constantly track and detain illegal immigrants in integrated operations after which they would be deported home on a weekly basis, he added. — Bernama

