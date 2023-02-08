Sabah’s strong support towards Unity Government a progressive step forward: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government’s strong support towards the Unity Government of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is to ensure the country moves forward progressively said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

Hajiji who is also the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) party chairman said the Unity Government is the future of Malaysia which comprises various races and culture.

“For us, this is the future of the country that comprises various races, culture and to move forward progressively. This is the political landscape of the country that must be pioneered so that no race is left behind, no matter how small the volume of a race is, they will have a future as the people of Malaysia,“ he said.

Hajiji said this to reporters when asked the reason for his presence together with candidates from the Unity Government and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Anwar at the nomination centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Pusu in Gombak, Selangor, on Saturday.

The presence of the two leaders from Sabah and Sarawak was the first with Federal leaders to show their support for candidates from the Unity Government who will contest in the state election.

Meanwhile, political analyst Dr Syahruddin Awang Ahmad said the presence of Hajiji on nomination day reflects the commitment of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) and GRS to stand along the Unity Government in all areas of progress.

“The move also reflects the moral support from Hajiji as the leader of the ruling party in Sabah towards the candidates who will be contesting in the Selangor state election,“ he told Bernama.

Syahruddin who is also a Geo-Politics and Sabah Electoral Reseacher (GeOpeS) at Universti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) added that the presence of Hajiji is also to build an image of unity to maintain status quo of the current Unity Government in ensuring the welfare and wellbeing of the rakyat.

The Election Commission had set the date for nomination involving six states, namely Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan, as July 29 and the date for polling as Aug 12 while early voting will be held on Aug 8.

The state polls is to decide 36 state assembly seats in Kedah, Kelantan (45), Terengganu (32), Penang (40), Selangor (56) and Negeri Sembilan (36). - Bernama