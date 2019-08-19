Sabah’s unemployment rate still high

KOTA KINABALU: The unemployment figure of 112,000 people recorded by Sabah last year was the second highest in the country.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said being choosy and the incompatibility between skills and job vacancies available in industries were among the causes for the problem.

He said in an effort to lower the rate, the Sabah Institute of Development Studies (IDS) in collaboration with the Sabah Department of Human Resource Development (JPSM) was studying to identify the gap in supply and demand in the state.

The text of his speech was read by the Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department, Arifin Asgali.

“The state government is also trying to attract more domestic and foreign investors to invest in the state to create more jobs.

“JPSM is also planning to launch a digital entrepreneurship programme to produce entrepreneurs using online technologies such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Google My Business, Clouds and 365 M-Shop,“ he said when opening the Career Carnival Tour programme organised by the Sabah Labour Department and JPSM, here today.

The tour begins today in Kota Kinabalu, followed by Kudat (tomorrow), Kota Marudu (Aug 21), Ranau (Aug 22) and ends in Keningau on Aug 23.

Mohd Shafie said employers in the state would also have to comply with the Minimum Wages Order by paying a minimum wage of RM1,100 a month.

For employees with higher qualifications such as Skills Certificate, Bachelor’s Degree, Masters and similar qualifications, employers are encouraged to pay salaries in line with their qualifications, he said. — Bernama