KUCHING: The Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak and Sabah are planning to form a sports commission known as the East Malaysia Sport Commission (EMSC) to develop sports in both states.

Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the EMSC would enable both states to organise joint sports events, share sports facilities and to develop sports.

“Previously we had the National Sports Institute (ISN) under the federal government which was closed last December, so many of them (staff) under this institute are unemployed, but as a humanitarian state, we will take them (as EMSC staff),“ he said, here yesterday.

The meeting was held in conjunction with Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe’s courtesy call to Abdul Karim. He was accompanied by Sabah Assistant Youth and Sports Minister Arunamsin Taib and Sabah Sports Board chairman Dr Tan Kah Hock.

“So it is our hope that the establishment of the EMSC will develop sports in Sarawak and Sabah to a higher level,” added Abdul Karim during a press conference held after the meeting. - Bernama