Sabah’s water, electricity supply issues dominate State Assembly debate session

KOTA KINABALU: The state’s water and electricity supply issues dominated the debate on the motion of thanks for Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s address at the State Assembly here today.

Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (GRS-Sindumin), when tabling the motion, said that various water resources that are abundantly available in Sabah should be managed efficiently to ensure that there will be sufficient water supply for the people in the state.

According to him, adequate electricity supply is essential not only for meeting the people’s demand, but also to attract more foreign investments into the state.

“The infrastructure issue has not been solved until now...it is time for all political leaders in Sabah, whether the government or the opposition, to work together to solve this problem for the sake of the people,” he said.

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Senallang) thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the federal government for their willingness to resolve the water supply problem in the state.

However, he stressed that the Sabah government should not wait for the federal government to resolve the issue, instead, it should have its own plans in place.

“There are several issues with (the management) of water supply in Sabah, including high costs, corruption and leakage. In addition, qualified contractors need to be appointed, and there must be no monopolies. We need a change in the management of the state’s water supply,” he said.

Rina Jainal (GRS-Kukusan) said infrastructure development reform, particularly in basic supplies such as water and electricity, should remain a priority in efforts to help the people, which require good cooperation between the state and federal governments.

Frankie Poon (PH-Tanjong Papat) said that the state’s electricity and treated water supply problems had affected the health of people and businesses throughout the state, particularly in Sandakan, which has been facing salty water issues for at least half a year.

“The current (salty water) situation has also adversely impacted the health of many people, ranging from itchy skin to an upset stomach and high blood,” he said.

The sitting continues tomorrow. - Bernama