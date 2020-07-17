Sabah, Sarawak MPs debate on migrant, rural issues

KUALA LUMPUR: As the Dewan Rakyat sitting entered its fourth day yesterday, several MPs from Sabah and Sarawak raised the issue over rural infrastructure, as well as topics related to illegal immigrants which have posed a huge problem to Sabah.

In debating the motion of thanks for the royal address, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) recommended that a high powered committee involving members from the state and federal governments be formed, to set the direction to address matters related to illegal immigrants which have long plagued the state.

“We understand that the Philippine government should also be responsible (in this matter). We have urged that there be an embassy or consulate in Kota Kinabalu but to this day the Philippines had refused. This has been the problem for decades and the illegal immigrant issue will never be resolved,” he said.

Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) who also raised the issue described the problem as critical as the growing number of illegal immigrants has caused Sabahans to fear for their safety.

“We urge that firm action be taken to solve this problem. If they can be deported, negotiate with the countries of origin so that they can return safely,“ she said.

The debate session became heated when Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (Warisan-Sepanggar) and Datuk Mohamad Alamin (BN-Kimanis) argued over the issuance of the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS) and IMM13 document.

Previously, the ruling government had planned to introduce the PSS to foreigners who are holders of IMM13, Kad Burung-Burung and Census Certificates in Sabah.

However, the state government made a decision to cancel its implementation last January after receiving criticism from various parties.

Meanwhile, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong (GPS-Hulu Rajang) appealed to the Finance Ministry to set up more Bank Simpanan Nasional, Bank Rakyat and Agro Bank branches in Sarawak rural areas to facilitate the public to make cash withdrawals.

He also urged that the Defence Ministry establish a Sarawak-Kalimantan Border Security Alignment, as the Indonesian administrative centre would be relocated from Jakarta to Kalimantan in future.

Ahmad Hassan (Warisan-Papar) in raising the issue on fishermen’s problems, proposed that the Sabah Fishermen and Fisheries Development Cooperative (Ko-Nelayan) which has been lacking in funds, be made an implementing agency under the Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry.

“This is important so that there is coordination in the distribution of development allocation involving the fisheries sector and to avoid duplication of programmes between state and federal government agencies,“ he said. — Bernama