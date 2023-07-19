Sabah, Sarawak residents need KPT liaison office: Deputy Minister

SANDAKAN: Sabah and Sarawak need a branch or liaison office between the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) and the community in the two states.

Deputy Minister Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal (pix) said he would raise the matter for the consideration of Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khalid Nordin to make it easier for the people of the state to deal with education at the public university level.

“This is subject to need. We will study (whether) it is appropriate for us to create a branch (in Sabah and Sarawak) as a link between KPT and the community.

“I have also heard complaints from the community that they find it difficult to get in touch with the ministry because there is no liaison (in their respective states),“ he told reporters after visiting the Faculty of Sustainable Agriculture at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) near here today.

Mohammad Yusof also said the faculty can expand its agricultural programme to attract tourists to this district.

In line with sustainable agriculture efforts, he said UMS can use its existing site with programmes that can attract tourists such as a zoo that is related to the study of animals as well as the study of commercial fruits that can attract tourists’ interest in the cultivation. - Bernama