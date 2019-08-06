Sabah state assembly approves amendments to Shariah Criminal Offences Enactment

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Legislative Assembly today passed a bill on amendments to the Shariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1995 which will come into force on Sept 9 this year.

The bill, tabled by Sabah Minister of Law and Native Affairs Datuk Aidi Moktar, was debated by seven members of the house before it was passed.

Aidi, when tabling the bill, said amendments to the Shariah Criminal Offences Enactment were intended to insert the definitions of Islam and Ahli Sunnah Waljamaah, and also to include whipping as a punishment for those found guilty of spreading and/or performing any acts that are against the true teachings of Islam.

It is also to insert a new clause that prohibits the spread of other religious doctrines, except Islam, he said.

Aidi said the spread of extremist and deviant Islamic teachings was one of the reasons for the amendments.

“Islam is a religion that unites people. Any thoughts, actions and practices that cause rifts must be avoided. Likewise, deviant Islamic teachings that are permeating into the Muslim community must be eliminated,” he added.

Adli said that as of 2017, the Sabah Fatwa Council had gazetted 11 deviant sects, including three that were founded in Sabah, namely Ajaran Pertubuhan Rahmatan Lil ‘Alamin, Tariqah Hasaniah and Ajaran Islam Jama’ah.

The others included the teachings of Millah Abraham @ Ibrahim, Hizbut Tahrir and Syiah, he said, adding that the bill was also aimed at curbing the spread of Islamic extremism and deviant teachings as they could confuse and pose security threats to the people of Sabah.

The State Assembly sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama