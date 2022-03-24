Sabah State Assembly passes amendment to water supply enactment

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Legislative Assembly today passed the Sabah Water Supply (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2022.

The bill, tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix), is to strengthen and empower the legal provisions including enforcement powers and improve the quality of water supply services.

Bung Moktar said the Sabah Water Department (JANS) was operating in line with the jurisdiction of the state water authority as stipulated in the Sabah Water Supply Enactment 2003 which came into force on Jan 2, 2004, to replace the Water Supply Ordinance 1961.

The Sabah Works Minister said the amendment was done together with the formulation of the Sabah Water Supply (Water Reticulation and Plumbing) Regulations 2022 to improve the technical and operational requirements of JANS based on the state Water Supply Regulations 1961.

“Among other justifications for this bill is to increase the amount of old and outdated penalties for each offence, so as to help increase the revenue collection of JANS through the issuance of compounds and improved management of revenue arrears,” he said.

Bung Moktar said the amendment would not involve any additional expenditure to the state government.

A total of three assemblymen took part in debating the bill, namely Mohd Arsad Bistari (BN-Tempasuk); Jannie Lasimbang (DAP-Kapayan); and Jonnybone J. Kurum (GRS-Telupid).

Speaker Datuk Kadzim M Yahya later informed the sitting that the bill was passed with a majority voice vote.

Prior to that, the state legislative assembly also passed the Local Government (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2022 which was tabled by the Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun after it was debated by three representatives, namely Hassan A Gani Pg Amir (GRS-Sebatik); Fairuz Renddan (GRS-Pintasan); and Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Senallang).

The bill is to amend the Local Government Ordinance 1961, which among others seeks to amend Section 3 of the ordinance to empower the Yang Dipertua Negeri to establish city councils, besides amending Section 52 and 52A to increase penalties for the offences stated in the section.

The state legislative assembly also passed the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Enactment Bill 2022 after it was debated by six assemblymen, namely Dr Aliakbar Gulasan (PAS-appointed); Datuk Annuar Ayub (GRS-Liawan); Jannie Lasimbang (DAP-Kapayan); Datuk Jaujan Sambakong (Warisan-Sulabayan); Phoong Jin Zhe (DAP-Luyang); and Rina Jainal (Warisan-Kukusan).

The bill which was also tabled by Masidi aims to provide for and regulate the management of controlled solid waste and public cleansing.

Kadzim later adjourned the sitting sine die. - Bernama