Sabah suffers RM450 million in losses due to water, electricity thefts

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government and the related agencies have suffered losses of over RM450 million following water and electricity supply thefts since 2010, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Lamag) said of the total, RM342 million was losses due to water supply illegal connections while the rest involved electricity supply theft.

According to the Sabah Works Minister electricity theft was largely due to illegal connections especially at squatter areas resulting in RM90 million in losses, while 3,408 cases of meter tampering resulted in RM24.7 million in losses.

“This (illegal connection) should be stopped because it can cause water and electricity supply disruption to all,“ he said in response to an oral question from Dr Aliakbar Gulasan (appointed assemblyman) who wanted to know total losses incurred due to water and electricity theft and the measures taken to address the issue.

To tackle water theft, Bung Moktar said the State Water Department has been enforcing actions in accordance with the provisions of the Water Supply Enactment 2003 by among others, cutting off illegal connections in an integrated manner, issuing compounds, and raising community awareness.

As for electricity supply theft he said, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has taken the approach to cut off illegal connections, organise public awareness campaigns and introduce the bulk supply option through Independent Power Distributors (IPD) as being implemented in Sandakan and Labuan.

“To curb meter tampering SESB has also collaborated with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to monitor and nab the masterminds behind the meter tampering activities as well as work with the local media in raising awareness. — Bernama