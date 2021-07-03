Sabah targets meeting 60% food production needs by 2030

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry is looking into ways to increase the current food production in the state as it races towards achieving 60 percent in food production needs by 2030.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who is also the state Agriculture and Fisheries Minister said at the moment, Sabah is producing only 25 percent of its food needs.

“Whether or not the target is realistic, that is the goal we are aiming for. I believe it is better to aim high so that we are motivated and forced to do something drastic to achieve that goal,” he said in a statement tonight.

Jeffrey said one way to achieve the target is to double yields on existing farms by introducing high yield seeds and superior fruit species, and he stated that the Sabah Agriculture Department has been distributing the superior Tuaran Rice 8 (TR8) seeds to farmers, which has resulted in more than doubling padi yield.

“The TR8 is already modernising padi planting, and we aim to make the seeds widely available to all padi farmers in Sabah. The TR8 demonstrates that it is possible to increase production without increasing acreage.

“Researchers at the Agriculture Research Section in Tenom have also studied various herbs and fruits to be introduced to the Sabah agriculture scene and hopefully, make them available in our local markets.

“I am impressed with their findings, and I believe these products have the potential to make Sabah a major player in exotic food production one day,” he said.

He added that despite these new findings which could double food production, Sabah would eventually need to increase the acreage of land used for food cultivation to meet future demands.

Oil palm currently occupies 1.8 million hectares of agricultural land in Sabah. In comparison, the 93,000 hectares used for food crops are insignificant.

“Out of the 93,000 hectares, only 35,000 hectares are used for padi cultivation. So, what is the way forward? One option is to discuss with oil palm companies that have huge tracts of land to dedicate 10 percent of their land to food crops.

“This is something we can consider since 10 percent is equivalent to 180,000 hectares of food crops, where we can plant anything from padi to corn, fruits, vegetables, and so on.

“I believe it would also be prudent to encourage intercropping in oil palm plantations, but I think this would require additional research,” he said. — Bernama