Sabah targets to vaccinate 18,000 industrial workers

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is targeting to vaccinate 18,000 workers from 407 manufacturing factories in the state, under the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) that started today.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the opening of the industrial vaccination centre (PPVIN) would help expedite the vaccination process for workers in the sector, especially from the Putatan, Penampang, Papar and Tuaran districts.

“This is part of the government’s efforts to ensure that the people (of Sabah), especially industrial workers get vaccinated,” he told reporters after observing the operations at the Pikas PPV at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here.

Hajiji said through Pikas, vaccination is provided by the government at no charge, while the private sector would manage the PPVIN.

He said employers have to bear their employees’ vaccination cost and are not allowed to transfer it by deducting the workers’ salary.

Companies interested to participate in Pikas can get more information on the programme and register online through www.miti.gov.my.- Bernama