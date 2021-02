KOTA KINABALU, Feb 2: The Sabah government has agreed to allow the state’s high performance sport athletes to undergo quarantine-based training during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to prepare for international championships.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, who is also the state’s official COVID-19 spokesman, said the approval takes effect tomorrow in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry as well as other authorities.

“Sabah athletes that are allowed are those involved in Malaysia Games (Sukma), Para Sukma, Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Sabah (SSMS) and national athletes under the National Sports Council (NSC).

“National athletes who are training in Sabah must have appointment letters and existing central training under the Sabah NSC,” he said during the daily Sabah COVID-19 media conference here today.

Masidi said for the purpose of the training, sports centre or complex operators have to download the MySejahtera app to register the athletes for close contact tracing.

“Training centre or complex operators are also required to prepare hand sanitisers and temperature scanners at every entrance to the premises,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said that according to the Sabah Manpower Department, till today, only 659 out of 8,369 employers have implemented the COVID-19 screening test programme for foreign workers.

“Since the COVID-19 screening test programme was enforced on Jan 11, a total of 26,516 out of 118,376 foreign workers who possess a temporary work visit pass and registered with the Social Security Organisation (Socso) have undergone screening,” he said.- Bernama