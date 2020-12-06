Sabah to allow restaurants, convenience stores to operate to midnight from Monday

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government is allowing operators of restaurants, cafes food stalls, hawkers as well as convenience stores in the state to operate from 6am to 12 midnight effective Monday, said Chief Minister, Datuk Hajiji Noor (pix).

He said the decision was made to relax restrictions on economic, entertainment, and service activities during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the state which has been extended by 14 days to Dec 20.

“Tuition, music, dance, art as well as paid religious and language classes are also allowed to operate but not exceeding five persons at a time, subject to the size of the premises with physical distancing,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Hajiji said busking, music and singing performances at closed location inside a building are allowed with control on the duration of the performance and number of spectators set by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, state authorities and local authorities.

Meanwhile, State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun in a separate statement said there were 391 new positive Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah today bringing the cumulative total number of cases in the state to 30,288.

Masidi who is the state spokesman on Covid-19 said 189 cases or 48.34 per cent of the new cases were from close contacts in 15 districts while 104 cases (26 percent) were from screening of new and existing clusters.

Thirty five cases or 8.95 percent were from screening of symptomatic people, community screening 40 cases (10.23 percent) and 23 cases (5.88 percent) were from other categories, he said.

He said 263 Covid-19 patients had recovered and were discharged from hospitals, thus taking the cumulative recoveries among Covid-19 patients in Sabah to 27,309 cases.

On the distribution of food baskets, Masidi said the Sabah government has to date distributed 273,235 food baskets to target groups in all districts. — Bernama