KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is expected to be affected by the El Nino phenomenon which has been forecasted to last till May, said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Deputy Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis.

She said the average rainfall was also expected to be lower than last year.

“Hence, we should prevent open burning activities to reduce the emission of smoke which is feared to not only affect the quality of air we breathe, but also for it to spread to other areas,“ she said in her speech during the 2019 Earth Day celebration themed “protecting our species” at the Likas Bay Public Park here today.

The Kota Belud MP also hoped that the “zero-burning” concept practised in oil palm fields would be emulated by all farmers and smallholders in the state.

Meanwhile, Department of Environment (DOE) director-general Datuk Dr Kamarulnajuib Che Ibrahim said no individuals in Sabah had been punished so far for open burning.

He said the DOE had an action plan in place to control open burning practices, in collaboration with the Meteorological Department, Fire and Rescue Department and Land Office. — Bernama