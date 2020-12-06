Sabah to build control post on Pulau Tiga

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry will be building a control post on Pulau Tiga, near Kuala Penyu, in an effort to ensure the security of tourists and to preserve the marine environment on the island.

Its minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said in a statement today that Pulau Tiga has often been intruded by local and foreign fishermen, and the marine life is constantly threatened by fish bombing.

“In addition, there are unlicensed tour guides and tour boat skippers. No action, however, has been taken because the nearest security forces base such as marine police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency is in Labuan,” he said.

Jafry had earlier conducted a working visit to Pulau Tiga in the morning along with Assistant Works Minister Datuk Limus Jury, who is also Kuala Penyu assemblyman, as well as Sabah Parks director Dr Marklarin Lakim and Sabah Tourism Board general manager Noredah Othman.

Jafry said Sabah Parks has many development plans for Pulau Tiga including building galleries, research and education centres, as well as the construction of an observation platform at the island’s lagoon.

According to him, Pulau Tiga is well-known as ‘Survivor Island’ after it was chosen as the location of the shooting of the international reality show, Survivor.

“It is a combination of three islands, namely Pulau Tiga, Kalampunian Besar and Kalampunian Damit in Brunei Bay. Popular activities there include diving and bathing in volcanic mud,” he said. -Bernama