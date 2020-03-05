Sabah to continue working with federal govt, says Mohd Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said today that the state government would continue to work with the federal government in the interests of the state and its people.

However, Mohd Shafie, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, said the party maintained its support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said cooperation with the federal government was needed to ensure the welfare of the people of Sabah in terms of health, education and security, would continue to be looked after.

“The government-to-government cooperation will indeed continue to be practised, whereas in terms of political cooperation, it is clear for us to continue supporting (Tun) Dr Mahathir,“ the chief minister said during a press conference after meeting with Sabah State Legislative Assembly Members here.

The meeting saw the attendance of all 43 state assembly representatives with the exception of the assemblyman for Bugaya. Also present was United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau, Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew, and Sabah DAP acting chairman Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung.

Asked about the implementation of federal government development projects in Sabah, Mohd Shafie said his office would discuss the matter with Putrajaya.

“We are still in discussions with the federal government which at this time has not yet formed a Cabinet,” he said.

Nevertheless, the Chief Minister said the agenda to advance the rights of Sabah had already been organised and was in place.

According to Mohd Shafie, although Sabah was an opposition state, negotiations with the government could still be undertaken in view of the previous experience of Sarawak when its leadership continued to attend meetings of Mentri Besar and Chief Ministers, and was also involved in negotiations on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement, despite not having a political relationship with the federal government.

He added that Sabah’s position as an opposition state needed to be understood in the context of a Malaysia which was not just composed of Peninsular Malaysia but also Sabah and Sarawak.

“So negotiations are needed in reference to how the rights which have been promised, should be delivered,” Mohd Shafie said.

On claims for oil royalties, he said these could continue. - Bernama