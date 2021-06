KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has agreed in principle to the setting up of a trade and tourism office in Singapore to promote economic potential in these two areas, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (pix).

He said Sabah and Singapore had had a long history of trade relations and establishing the office in the republic would enhance their relations.

“I would also like to invite Singaporean investors to look at opportunities under our Halatuju Sabah Maju Jaya Development Plan focusing on high-impact investments, particularly in the agriculture and tourism sectors,” he said in a statement today.

Hajiji conveyed the message during a virtual meeting with Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vanu Gopala Menon, this morning.

The minister said Singapore was among Sabah’s top 10 trading partners with a trade value of RM133 million as at January this year.

He said Sabah recorded more than RM7 billion trade with Singapore from 2019 to 2020.

“The 10 product categories exported to the island republic include palm oil, seafood, crude petroleum as well as wood products,” he added.-Bernama