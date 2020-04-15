Sabah to focus on improving food safety: Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will focus on improving food safety to ensure people in the state have sufficient supply of food even when the Movement Control Order (MCO) period is over.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said this was an important step in ensuring that Sabah is not too reliant on supply of imported food but would instead increase the capability of the agricultural sector including local rice production.

As such, Mohd Shafie said 4,046 hectares of land had been approved for padi cultivation at Terusan Sapi, Sandakan and another 80 hectares for hill padi cultivation at Long Pasia, Sipitang.

“The Sabah government will also be giving a RM5 million ‘one-off’ assistance to all hill padi farmers not only in Long Pasia but also in Keningau as we want to give priority to food safety.

“We will look into the best approach in ensuring Sabah has enough food supply for its people. Whether the MCO is being enforced or not, food will be provided to the people so they don’t have to worry” he told reporters here today.

He said this after presenting financial donations to Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sabah, Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic, Institute of Teacher Education Kent Campus, Sidma College and North Borneo University College, as aid to alleviate the students’ burden throughout the MCO.

In a related development, Mohd Shafie said the state government would look for the best solution to see that everyone especially those in the B40 household category, the poor as well as hardcore poor who have not been listed in the e-Kasih system, receive assistance during this period.

He said so far, 408,000 heads of households had received food assistance, adding that the state government would also ensure that the RM500 and RM300 financial assistance for the affected groups would be distributed directly to eligible recipients as some of them do not have bank accounts.

“In addition, some areas such as Pulau Gaya, Pulau Mantatani, Pulau Banggi and Pitas do not have bank facilities. So, we will figure out how to hand over the aid,” he said. - Bernama