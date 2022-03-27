Sabah to focus on people-centric development projects: Hajiji

TUARAN: The Sabah government will continue to focus on development projects needed by its citizens, Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said.

Citing Tamparuli as an example, Hajiji said, although there seemingly was active development in that district, there was much more that was needed to be done to benefit its residents.

As such, he has approved five small projects worth RM980,000 in Tamparuli, including repairing the electricity supply at Dewan Tun Hamdan, which includes the installation of transformers.

“We also will ensure economic activities are rejuvenated after April 1 as many of them were unable to be carried out due to the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he told reporters after a working visit to Tamparuli here today.

Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, who is also Tamparuli state assemblyman; Sabah Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister and Kiulu state assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai; and Assistant Finance Minister Jasnih Daya, who is also Pantai Dalit assemblyman, were also present during the working visit.

Hajiji officiated a groundbreaking ceremony for the Tamparuli Native Court building, built at a cost of RM1.5 million during the working visit.

The chief minister also signed a plaque to commemorate the official opening of the 800-metre Bukit Perahu track in Kampung Ruhiang, which was upgraded with funding from the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry.

Earlier, Hajiji visited an iconic tourist attraction of the state, the Tamparuli Suspension Bridge as well as witnessed a performance by the Tuaran Arts and Culture Association before viewing some murals on the bridge.

Hajiji said Tamparuli has potential for tourism as it possesses its own uniqueness capable of attracting local and foreign tourists.

Therefore, tourist destinations need to be given a boost as they have the potential to generate the economy not only among tour operators but also for locals, he added.

“Tourism activities also benefit other groups, including vegetable sellers, fishmongers and transport operators. This is what we hope for...that these tourist places (in Tamparuli) will be developed,” he said. - Bernama