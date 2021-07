KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah has become the latest state that will move into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on Saturday.

In announcing the matter, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said that the decision was made after evaluating the threshold values ​​of the state.

“The special session of the National Security Council (​MKN) has agreed for Sabah to move into the next phase after it achieved the three main threshold value indicators that have been set.

“Further information on Phase Two of the PPN can be obtained via the National Security Council (MKN) website at www.mkn.gov.my,” he said in a statement on the development of PPN today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister has previously announced that five states, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Perak, Pahang and Perlis would move into Phase Two of the PPN from July 5.

Yesterday, he announced that the government has agreed for Penang to move into Phase Two of the PPN effective July 7.

The three indicators needed for the transition are the daily average Covid-19 cases must drop below 4,000, the utilisation of beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) should be at a moderate level and at least 10 percent of the population should be fully vaccinated. — Bernama