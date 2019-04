TUARAN: The Sabah government will be providing a site to build another Malaysian Volunteers Corps Department (Rela) Training Centre in the East Coast of the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Jaujan Sambakong.

However, Jaujan who is also the State Local Government and Housing Minister said the location of the site for the new Rela training centre has not been identified as the state government is leaving it to the department involved to choose the most strategic spot for the purpose.

According to him, Sabah is among the states with many Rela members totaling 294,085 comprising 171,655 men and 122,430 women and therefore the training infrastructure for its members should be expanded accordingly.

“The Sabah government sees the importance of Rela members in the state to have the training facilities as the existing centre is insufficient to accommodate so many members,” he told reporters after representing Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal to launch the state level 47th Rela Anniversary celebration at Sabah Rela Training Centre here today.

Also present were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman, RELA director-general Zulkifli Abidin and Sabah RELA director Mohammad Pauzi Jumat. — Bernama