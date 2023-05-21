Sabah to table Anti-Party Hopping Bill at next week’s State Assembly sitting: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will table the Anti-Party Hopping Bill during the four-day State Assembly sitting beginning tomorrow, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

He said that contrary to allegations by the opposition, the state government did not purposely delay the tabling of the bill to prevent state elected representatives from switching sides.

He said the bill involves an amendment to the state constitution and thus requires approval from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah before it can be tabled in the State Legislative Assembly.

“So, it is not true, as claimed by the opposition, that we are purposely delaying it. We have to comply with procedures,” he said in his opening remarks at the pre-council meeting at Menara Kinabalu here today.

The Chief Minister said the State Constitution Amendment Bill requires two-thirds majority support in the State Assembly in order to be passed.

“I am confident that the bill will get full support from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan members. I also urge the opposition representatives to support the bill since they have also advocated for the anti-hopping law to be passed in Sabah,” he said.

The State Constitution Amendment Bill is among four bills to be tabled in the first meeting of the fourth term of the State Assembly from May 22 to May 25. - Bernama