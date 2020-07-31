Sabah Umno has autonomy to decide on state election candidates: Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah Umno will have full autonomy to decide on the party’s candidates for the coming Sabah state election, said Umno Supreme Council member Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

“That (election candidates) will be decided the Umno way based on the autonomy granted to Sabah Umno,“ said Annuar, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general.

“But since the state election will involve all seats, Sabah Umno also needs to discuss with fellow BN components, Muafakat Nasional, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and BN-friendly parties,” he added.

He said at the BN level, the coalition chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is Umno president, and several members of the party’s election committee would be meeting on Sunday.

Annuar was speaking to reporters after attending Aidiladha prayers and korban (sacrificial) ritual at Masjid Jamek Tengku Abdul Aziz Shah, Kampung Sungai Penchala, Damansara.

Yesterday, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the dissolution of the state assembly to pave the way for a state election, which has to be held within 60 days.

Sabah politics had heated up after former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman claimed on Wednesday that he had secured a simple majority to form a new state government in a coalition involving Umno and several other parties. — Bernama