Sabah Umno ready to face snap election: Bung Moktar

20 Jun 2020 / 19:44 H.
KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno is ready to face a snap general election if it is held at any time.

Sabah Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said there is a high possibility that a snap election would be called based on the statement made by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that the people are demanding a new mandate from the people, as reported in the media recently.

“The Sabah Umno views seriously the matter.

“I have called all party leaders to strengthen the party machinery ... Women, Youth and Puteri Wings whether at the branch or division levels as well as PDM (polling district centres),” he told reporters after chairing the Sabah Umno meeting, here today.

Recently, Tokyo-based Nikkei Asian Review (NAR) reported that Muhyiddin was planning to hold a snap general election which was likely in the first quarter of 2021. - Bernama

