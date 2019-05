SANDAKAN: The Sabah state government believes in the ability of the federal government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to steer the country towards greater economic heights.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government was also aware of the federal government’s constraints in realising its goals within a short period.

“I am aware (of the constraints) and the fact that it has been one year since the federal government took over.

“But it is understandable, given the present world economic situation and the multitude of domestic issues it has to address,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after a public function at Pasar Kim Fung Batu 4 here today, Mohd Shafie who is also Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president said the state government was free and not restrained by the federal government from speaking up, including sticky issues pertaining to Sabah’s rights.

Shafie said the prime minister was earnest in wanting to resolve the problems faced by the locals in a specific time frame, such that he himself undertook to chair the committee to this effect.

“We are also not restricted from expressing our views through social media, unlike during the previous administration when our voice was completely obliterated from government-controlled print and social media or television.

“Today, the media has freedom, through which we can express at liberty, the aspirations of the people in our country,” he said. — Bernama