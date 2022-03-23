Sabah unemployment rate rises to 9%: Yakub Khan

KOTA KINABALU: The unemployment rate in Sabah has risen drastically from eight per cent in 2020 to nine per cent or 184,200 individuals in the fourth quarter of last year, the Sabah State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan said the rate was high and worrying compared with 5.8 per cent recorded in 2019.

His ministry, he said, in collaboration with various parties, has been working hard to implement programmes to reduce the unemployment rate.

“A total of 110,038 active job seekers from Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan have registered at the MyFutureJobs portal. As of March 22, this year, the total number of vacancies offered through this portal is 43,229.

Yakub said job search assistance for persons with disabilities (PwDs) was also carried out by the Human Resource Development Department (JPSM), apart from two series of PwD career carnival programmes organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) involving the groups were held last year.

“A total of 16 disabled people got job placements through the carnival. This year, the programme will be held in May to meet the needs of the disabled in Sabah,” he said, adding that 6,977 individuals secured employment through the career carnival programme held in collaboration with JPSM and Socso.

Meanwhile, Yakub said, his ministry is currently planning to set up a Technical University in Sabah in collaboration with the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) at a location subject to findings from the feasibility study conducted.

“The ministry has also held a series of meetings with MARA. Thus far, we received a positive response. This Technical University will lead the field of technical training and trade of global standard and more dynamic to meet the needs of the current industry in line with the Sabah Human Capital Development Blueprint 2021-2035,” he said. — Bernama