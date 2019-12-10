Sabah values McDonald’s effort to give back to society

SEMPORNA: The Sabah government values the efforts of fast food giant McDonald’s Malaysia to give back to society, particularly residents in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today.

Lauding McDonald’s philanthropy such as schooling assistance for underprivileged children, Mohd Shafie also welcomed its RM25 million investment in the state through the opening of several new outlets across Sabah.

He said this during a press conference after officiating at the opening of the McDonald’s outlet in Semporna today, which also saw the presentation of a ‘zakat’ contribution of RM101,000 from McDonald’s, along with the launch of its Back-to-School and industrial training programmes.

Mohd Shafie added that McDonald’s efforts to contribute to the well-being of Sabahans, was in line with the state government’s aspirations.

McDonald’s Malaysia managing director Azmir Jaafae said the other new outlets would be opened in the Keningau and Likas districts, among others.

At the ceremony today, McDonald’s Malaysia announced a contribution of RM622,800 which will be used to support underprivileged families, while its Back-to-School programme has supported a total of 1,900 children at 63 schools across the state, this year. — Bernama