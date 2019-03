LAHAD DATU: The Sabah government takes a serious view of illegal wildlife trade, including the sale of exotic meats on social media sites.

Sabah’s Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister Assaffal P. Alian said to address the issue, Sabah Wildlife Department should be aggressive and impose strict action and proper penalties on individuals found guilty of being involved in such activities.

“Enforce regulations, impose penalties (sufficient) so that individuals found guilty have no choice and let the law be firmly applied on these offenders,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the state-level Department of Wildlife Day here today.

Assaffal was representing Deputy Chief Minister of Sabah cum Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

According Assaffal, the government does not prevent wildlife-related transactions online but there is a need to seek advice and laws and regulations should be adhered to. — Bernama