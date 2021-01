KOTA KINABALU, Jan 18: The Sabah Heath Department (JKNS) views seriously the video clip showing a number of people drinking beer at the COVID-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in the state which went viral on social media recently.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is also the state’s spokesperson on matters related to COVID-19, said the JKNS will not hesitate to take stern action against any of the department’s staff if they were found involved in the case.

“Disciplinary action can be taken against them under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U.(A)395/1993].

“The management of the PKRC involved has started conducting spot checks on every bag brought by patients into the centre to prevent a recurrence of the incident,” he told the daily media conference of COVID-19 situation in Sabah, here today.

The viral video lasting more than 10 seconds showed a man having a conversation with another individual while holding a can of beer.

Also visible were two buckets containing cans of beer.

Masidi said the JKNS, with the cooperation from the police, was still investigating the incident and the police did not rule out the possibility that the alcoholic drink was brought in by the man himself or with the help from the PKRC staff.

In another development, Masidi said all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination candidates in Sabah were encouraged to take the COVID-19 screening test before returning to their hostels.

He said the JKNS had also instructed all area and district health offices to collaborate with the District Education Office to organise the screenings for the students to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in school hostels.

On the COVID-19 situation in Sabah today, Masidi said 432 new positive cases were recorded today, bringing the total to 44,076 cases, with one death reported in Kudat.

He said 438 patients have recovered and discharged today, bringing the total recoveries in Sabah to 39,764.

“A total of 2,906 patients are currently being treated, 794 of whom in hospitals and 2,112 others at PKRCs. Ninety-one patients are in the intensive care unit, with 23 requiring ventilators,” he said, adding that the results for another 3,799 samples were still pending.- Bernama