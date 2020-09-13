Sabah voters in Labuan urged to register at Umno office

LABUAN: The estimated 10,000 voters here who are eligible to vote in the 16th Sabah state election have been urged to register their names, polling stations and channels with the Labuan Umno office beginning Thursday.

This is to facilitate their return to mainland Sabah for polling on Sept 26, said Labuan Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Senator Datuk Bashir Alias.

He said Labuan Umno had started the initiative to gather voter information for the Sindumin seat (which involves an UMNO candidate).

“We are also helping in the Lumadan state, which is being contested by an Umno candidate.

“Certainly, our secretariat office will also be assisting in channelling voter information to other candidates in other parts of Sabah,“ he told Bernama today.

Labuan Umno secretary Mohd Dzulfaizal Abd Manan said they would be liaising with their Sabah Umno counterparts on the number of registered voters according to their respective polling stations.

“Our counterparts will be checking the electoral rolls to determine those eligible to cast their votes.

“The operations room will commence this (coming) week, and we will see which areas to assist the voters to travel to mainland Sabah,“ he said.

Registered voters for the state election have been able to check for information on their polling stations and channels since Sept 7.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Ikmalrudin Ishak was reported as saying that checks can be made through the EC portal at pengundi.spr.gov.my, MySPR Semak mobile application by typing SPR SEMAK identity card number and sending it to 15888, and through the EC Hotline at 03-8892 7018.

The EC will also be sending out voter cards to 1,103,646 ordinary voters to facilitate the voting process on Sept 26.

The voter card contains information on the polling station, polling channel, voter’s number, date, polling time and time recommended to go out to vote. — Bernama