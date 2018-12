KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah chapter of Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) today rejected the organising committee’s proposal to allow Muslim women to enter the state-level Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan Beauty Pageant.

Sabah Yadim director Samin Ongki said the State Islamic Administration Enactment and the fatwa issued by the State Fatwa Committee clearly prohibited Muslim women from entering the beauty pageant.

As such, he said the organising committee should respect the fatwa and sensitivity of the Muslim community in the state by not going ahead with the proposal.

“We respect it as it is only a proposal, but we cannot consider it, and I call upon every district officer in Sabah as the organising chairman of the district-level Kaamatan fest celebration not to allow it (participation of Muslim women in the Unduk Ngadau beauty pageant),“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, local newspapers reported that the state-level Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan Beauty Pageant would seek approval of the Sabah Islamic religious affairs authority to allow Muslim women to enter the annual beauty pageant. — Bernama