Sabahan eager for interstate travel under stricter SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: Many are excitedly awaiting the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s go-ahead for interstate travel, however, Sabahans are hoping that with it would come the implementation of stricter standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread the Covid-19 infection.

The public, traders and tour operators in Sabah want stricter SOPs given the low vaccination rate in the state.

Albert Linus, 61, a seafood restaurant operator in the tourist area in Gayang, Tuaran, here, said he was relieved that the interstate travel permission would allow tourists to return to Sabah and also restore the state’s tourism sector.

“We are happy to be to have interstate travel but what is the point if Covid-19 cases increase after two or three months resulting in border (state) closures again. We want the state borders to continue to be open,“ he told Bernama, in Tuaran, today.

Based on data from the Health Ministry (MOH) through COVIDNOW portal, a total of 1,178, 726 or 64.1 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 as of 11.59 pm last night (Oct 8).

Meanwhile, a bus driver Mohd Fakhruddin Abd Zaman, 44, said his company had made preparations to provide SOP-compliant services for tourists, but hoped permission should be given when the Covid-19 situation was completely safe.

“We like it (the situation) when tourism is getting better and employees get paid. The company’s business is getting better, but we can’t be selfish in this as everyone has to make sure it is really good before we give (travel) permission and set stricter SOPs,“ said Mohd Fakhruddin, who lives in Petagas, Kota Kinabalu.

Alicia Su-Ann, 29, a university tutor, suggested that the interstate travel (from the peninsula and Sarawak) to Sabah should be postponed due to the Covid-19 cases which have not subsided in other states and also due to the relatively low vaccination rate in the state.

“Currently in Sabah, inter-district travel is not fully allowed. We can cross districts by zones but we cannot if the district has a vaccination rate lower than 60 per cent,“ said Alicia, who lives in Donggongan, near Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the state government would take due consideration and conduct a study before allowing interstate travel to Sabah to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Currently we are stepping up vaccination and when the level of vaccination is at a reasonable level, we will consider (interstate travel) as best we can,“ said Masidi, who is the Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson.

On Sept 22, the Prime Minister said interstate activities would be allowed when 90 per cent of adults had been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Bus Transport Companies Association is ready to resume services to bring travellers back to tourist destinations in the state.

Association secretary, William Chan said companies under the association had made preparations since the state government allowed inter-district activities from Oct 6.

“All bus drivers and frontline staff including counter staff and conductors have been fully vaccinated while buses are sanitised daily before and after operations.

“Passengers are also reminded to always abide by SOPs such as wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance, and if they fail to do so they will not be allowed to board the bus,“ he said when contacted by Bernama, today.- Bernama