Sabahan scientist to conduct research in Antarctica

KOTA KINABALU: A Sabahan scientist, Prof Dr Justin Sentian, will become the first Malaysian scientist to conduct winter research in Antarctica.

While congratulating the Ranau-born scientist, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said Justin will be flying the Sabah flag alongside the Jalur Gemilang for the whole duration of his six-month winter research programme beginning March 15 at the Professor Julio Escudero Base Station on King George Island.

He said the polar atmospheric scientist from Universiti Malaysia Sabah’s Science and Natural Resources Faculty will be conducting research titled ‘Tropospheric Ozone and Halocarbons Variations in the Antarctic Peninsula Under Extreme Weather Conditions’.

“The Antarctic is a good and accurate point to observe climate change among others. Variations noted there will have a butterfly effect on the rest of the world, we wish him every success.

“I am proud to share this amazing opportunity as the first Malaysian scientist to bring our flags to Antarctica. I hope this symbolic gesture will motivate other researchers, especially the younger generation in Sabah to continue striving for excellence in all fields in particular science,” he said in a statement here today.

The Chief Minister said Justin’s research in collaboration with Santiago University, Chile is partially funded by a research grant from the Sultan Mizan Antarctic Research Foundation (YPASM) for three years starting in 2023.

The research collaboration with Santiago University is to enhance research capacity building, particularly on atmospheric chemistry modelling and academic and scientific research networking at the international level.

“This is not Justin’s first research stint in Antarctica, he was there on a three-month summer research programme in 2018,” he said, adding that YPASM would also be conducting a send-off ceremony at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 19. - Bernama